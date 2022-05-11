27-year-old charged for Tacoma murder, court docs say children were present

A 27-year-old has been arrested in connection to one of two deadly shootings that occurred in Tacoma overnight on May 7.

Around 11 p.m. on May 7, South Sound 911 received multiple calls reporting shots fired and the sound of a vehicle speeding away in the area of 35th Street and E. D. Street,

When officers responded, they found several shell casings on the road, but no sign of a victim.

A little less than an hour later, officers received a call that a 24-year-old was dropped off at Tacoma General Hospital with gunshot wounds to the neck, according to court documents.

The man died at the hospital. He was later identified as Samuel Garza-Gonzalez.

A day later, on May 8, detectives were able to find the vehicle that was supposedly involved in the shooting. A witness had video of the incident, and showed it to officers, which helped identify the suspect vehicle.

They tried to stop the driver around the 3400 block of E. McKinley Ave., but he refused to pull over and a chase ensued.

The suspect lost two wheels during the chase and was unable to drive it at one point. He was taken into custody without incident.

Court documents say the suspect, identified as Bismar Francisco Andres, also had approximately 350 grams of suspected meth and a golf-ball sized ball of suspected cocaine.

Andres was charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault, first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and attempting to elude a pursing police vehicle.

According to court documents, witnesses told police that Andres and Garza-Gonzalez were firing at each other from their cars. However, the victim's girlfriend said there was only one shooter-- Andres.

There were two children in Garza-Gonzalez's backseat. Both were uninjured, according to court documents.

According to court documents, Andres is a known Sureno 13 gang member. It's unclear if the shooting was gang-motivated.

Tacoma Police said there have been 22 homicides so far this year.

This shooting occurred the same night as another deadly shooting in Tacoma. On South Tacoma Way, a 56-year-old man was found shot to death just before 3 a.m.