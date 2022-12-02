27 horses seized from Graham property in animal cruelty investigation

article

The Pierce County Sheriff's Department is investigating an animal cruelty situation in Graham.

Deputies say they assisted animal control officers with serving a search warrant on a property near Graham-Kapowsin High School on Monday. The warrant stemmed from an animal cruelty investigation that was launched following a complaint about the treatment of the horses on the property.

In total, 27 horses were taken from the property. Some of the horses were thin, but the condition of the horses is unknown.

The horses were taken to another pasture where they will be evaluated by a vet.

It's unclear if the owner will be charged.

The investigation is still ongoing.