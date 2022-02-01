$25,000 reward offered for info on murder of Arlington 78-year-old Marine veteran

article

The daughter of a 78-year-old U.S. Marine veteran who was shot and killed while waiting for dialysis treatment has increased the reward to $25,000 for information that leads to an arrest and charge of her father's killer.

On April 10, Ivan Maik was sitting in his vehicle in the parking lot of the Puget Sound Kidney Center in Arlington at approximately 5:35 a.m. when he was murdered.

He had arrived an hour early for his dialysis treatment. His daughter, Lisa, said he had Stage 5 kidney disease.

Detectives say a suspect in a dark-colored Jeep followed the Maik from an ATM in Marysville to the medical center parking lot in the 18800 block of Smokey Point Blvd. The suspect got out of the vehicle, approached Maik’s vehicle, crouched down behind it and then opened his door and shot him multiple times.

Investigators initially said the suspect vehicle was a Land Rover or other SUV, but have since said that it is a dark-colored Jeep.

His daughter is offering $24,000 and Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound is offering $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest and charge.

Police don't have much suspect information, other than the individual has a slender build and is approximately 5'7" to 5'9".

Arlington Police ask anyone with information about the SUV or the suspect to submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound through the P3 Tips app on your cell phone, or call 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).

