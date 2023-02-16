SDOT: 23,000 potholes were filled last year in Seattle

article

The Seattle Department of Transportation said its crews have filled 23,000 potholes last year, which was the most filled in the last 5 years.

According to the department, it increased the size of its pothole response team in the winter due to pavement damage from the December ice storm.

So far in 2023, 5,500 potholes have been filled, and as many as 500 potholes in a single day.

Nearly 30 miles of Seattle streets were paved in 2022 and about 200 miles have been paved since 2016.

The department said its crews fill most potholes within 72 hours of receiving a report, but it has taken longer than usual to respond due to winter storms. And if there is a large surge of potholes at once, it may take longer to fix.

Potholes continue to appear every day and SDOT is encouraging people to report new ones.

There are multiple ways to report a pothole:

SDOT has an interactive map to see where potholes have been reported and filled.