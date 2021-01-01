23-year-old man hit, killed by vehicle on Montlake Bridge

A 23-year-old man was hit and killed by a vehicle on New Year's Day. The incident happened around 1 a.m. in Seattle on the Montlake Bridge.

Seattle Police Sgt. Randy Huserik told Q13 News multiple witnesses reported the man down in street Friday morning.

Fire crews arrived, they performed life-saving measures. The victim died at the scene due to his injuries. SPD says an 18-year-old suspect was located north of the collision near Husky Stadium and was taken into custody. They were booked on felony hit and run charges.

Detectives will continue to investigate any further additional charges.