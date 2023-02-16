Tacoma animal shelter in dire need of help, 223 rabbits confiscated from Puyallup home

article

The Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County is in dire need of donations and fosters after more than 200 rabbits were confiscated from a property in Puyallup.

According to the humane society, Pierce County Animal Control will bring an estimated 223 rabbits to the animal shelter for care on Thursday.

The Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County

"This is a massive undertaking," said Chief Veterinary Officer Dr. Jennifer Bennett. "It’s one of the largest intakes our shelter has experienced. We’re working around the clock to prepare for all the care these rabbits will need, and we need the community’s help."

HOW TO DONATE

The humane society says they need emergency donations in order to save the lives of all 223 of these rabbits. Anyone who would like to donate can find the link here.

Donated items can be brought to the shelter during Adoption Center hours Tuesday through Sunday from 11:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

The shelter has an Amazon wish list for rabbit supplies, the list can be found here.

HOW TO BECOME A RABBIT FOSTER

Space is also limited at the shelter, so the humane society is asking the community to help by becoming a foster, or a temporary foster. No rabbit care experience is necessary.

Here are the details to become a rabbit foster:

Stop by the shelter on Friday, Feb. 17

Their hours are 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Fill out an application and complete a quick onboarding process

The shelter will provide information and supplies to care for a foster rabbit

The community can also sign up to become a rabbit foster by clicking here.

Details about why these rabbits were confiscated by animal control are limited at this time.