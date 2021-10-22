21 Salish Sea humpback whales born this season, sets record

Officials with the Pacific Whale watch Association announced Friday that a record number of humpback whales have been born this season.

Whale watchers and researchers have recorded 21 calves, born to the Salish Sea humpback whales, have been documented throughout inland Washington and British Columbia.

This is the highest annual number on record, according to Mark Malleson of Center for Whale Research.

"2021 has been a banner year for female humpbacks coming into the Salish Sea with new calves," says Wendi Robinson, naturalist with Puget Sound Express, based in Port Townsend and Edmonds. "Calves only travel with mom for a year or so and then they’re on their own. Once they’re familiar with our waters, they will often return year after year to feed."

Eleven calves were reported in 2020.

Officials said fall brings the peak of humpback whale activity as the whales seize their last feeding opportunities before traveling south for winter.

