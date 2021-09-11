20th anniversary of 9/11 spurs emotional ceremonies across Western Washington

On the 20th anniversary of September 11, many from across Western Washington honored the victims in different ways.

Vivid words spoken at a Milton dedication on Saturday took people back to the moment terrorists attacked America and changed everything.

"The rumble made us all stop and look, everybody hands to the head, ‘Oh my God, Oh my God’ speaker Patty Hemphill said.

Nearly 3,000 lives were lost and countless others were impacted.

That toll is something that cannot be repeated enough.

"We remember them as long as we live, they too will live," one speaker said.

RELATED: Milton man creates public 9/11 memorial with pieces of steel from the World Trade Center

Many who showed up to the small Pierce County town got a chance to touch a 5,000-pound beam, once a section of the World Trade Center in New York City.

From Milton to Covington, people proudly stood side by side on Saturday as American flags waved in the wind.

"We all need to remember that we are all Americans and we are all one," Bob Pell said.

Pell organized a flag dedication to honor the victims of 9/11. He also says the commemoration is also to pays tribute to military members who sacrificed so much to bring the terrorists to justice after the attacks. The flag ceremony was also accompanied by several planes flying over the dedication.

"Remember who created our freedoms," Pell said.

People vowing to never take the sacrifices for granted and to keep the legacy of September 11th alive.