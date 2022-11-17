2022 Thanksgiving travel: Best, worst times to hit the roads

article

The Thanksgiving holiday weekend is days away and drivers should except and prepare for delays and traffic when traveling on the state's highways.

The Washington State Department of Transportation put together its forecasts charts of the lightest traffic times to when drivers can expect the most congestion.

Traffic experts analyzed at how many cars traveled during past Thanksgiving holiday weekends. Based on data, the charts shows how many cars (vertical axis) WSDOT projects to be on the road each hour (horizontal axis).

The charts are for Wednesday, Nov. 23 to Monday, Nov. 28 for parts of I-5, I-90 and Highway 2.

Northbound I-5: Lacey to Tacoma

Image 1 of 6 ▼ November 23: Northbound I-5 from Lacey to Tacoma. (Washington State Department of Transportation)

Southbound I-5: Lacey to Tacoma

Image 1 of 6 ▼ November 23: Southbound I-5 from Tacoma to Lacey (Washington State Department of Transportation)

Eastbound I-90: North Bend to Cle Elum

Image 1 of 6 ▼ November 23: Eastbound I-90 from North Bend to Cle Elum (Washington State Department of Transportation)

Westbound I-90: Cle Elum to North Bend

Image 1 of 6 ▼ November 23: Westbound I-90 from Cle Elum (Washington State Department of Transportation)

Eastbound US 2: Skykomish to Stevens Pass

Image 1 of 6 ▼ November 23: Eastbound US 2 from Skykomish to Stevens Pass (Washington State Department of Transportation)

Westbound US 2: Stevens Pass to Skykomish