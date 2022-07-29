Get a sneak peek of 2022 Seafair Torchlight Parade

Seafair, the ultimate Seattle summer celebration, is making a big, full return this weekend for the first time since the pandemic.

The Torchlight Parade happens Saturday night.

It starts at Seattle Center with the people you know and love leading the way including Miss Seafair and King Neptune.

The Alaska Airlines Drill Team was up early and getting ready for the big event on Friday with FOX 13's Good Day Seattle.

They said they've been practicing for this year's parade for months.

"Actually, I haven't been able to sleep in the last couple of days thinking about it but it's just pure joy, you know, to do this," Drill team member Orly Tercero said.

Organizers said this summertime tradition celebrates cultural diversity and the best of the Pacific Northwest with more than 100 entries including dragon dancers, drill teams and more.

All of this is leading up to two of the biggest weekends of fun during what's been dubbed the "Unofficial Puget Sound Holiday."

Of course, Seafair royalty is ready to serve.

Anne Massey said the crown and the sash transforms her into Miss Seafair which is nearly a dream come true.

"I've been coming to Seafair specifically the Blue Angels show for as many years as I can remember and so it's just wild, it's kind of unbelievable to be involved in this capacity," Massey said.

And, the king has returned.

Rich Gray, also known as King Neptune, is back to greet the Emerald City as the Torchlight Parade moves along 4th Avenue from Seattle Center to Westlake Park on Saturday evening.

"The excitement really starts the minute the car I'm riding in turns that corner and we start to hear the cheers of the city. That's really fun," Gray said.

You can get in on the fun and maybe even learn to dance like FOX 13's Dan Griffin.

The Alaska Airlines Drill Team showed us a few parade day moves.

There's no doubt, summer is back in Seattle and so is Seafair after a pandemic pause.

"To be able to be out here talking to you be with people, be in community, is phenomenal, it's like, you know, I think a moment we all hoped for for a long time," Massey said.

The Seafair Torchlight Parade runs from 7:30 p.m. until 11 p.m. Saturday ending at Westlake Park.

Learn more about Seafair and it's events here.