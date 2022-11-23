article

FOX 13 and Les Schwab Tire Centers are teaming up again for our annual toy drive! For the past ten years, we’ve offered a helping hand to families across Western Washington during the holidays - help us continue that tradition and donate!

To make the biggest impact, we’ve set up multiple ways to give:

To donate to the 2022 Les Schwab FOX 13 Toy Drive:

DONATE money online: Click here to make a monetary donation

DONATE toys online: Donate any of the 1,000s of toys at locally-owned Snapdoodle Toys & Games or through our specially curated Amazon wishlist

DONATE by calling on Dec. 12: And, all morning on Monday, December 12, FOX 13 will be dedicating our airwaves to the toy drive. FOX 13 News anchors, reporters, and staff, together with Les Schwab, will be answering your calls and taking your donations. We’ll also share the meaningful work of the benefiting charities that provide a lifeline and sense of relief for families in your community.

DONATE toys at Les Schwab: And, as always, you can donate toys in-person -- all 84 Western Washington Les Schwab Tire Centers are offering donation drop-offs of new and unwrapped toys, between now and December 15th.

All donations will be distributed among these local nonprofit organizations:

Forgotten Children's Fund (King, Pierce and Lewis Counties)

Christmas House (Snohomish County)

Local chapters of Toys for Tots (Bellingham/Whatcom, Mason, Thurston and Island Counties)

Toys for Kids

Brigid Collins Family Support Center (Skagit County)

Kitsap Community Resources

The Northwest Division of The Salvation Army

The Nooksack Valley Food Bank Association

The magic of giving with Les Schwab and FOX 13!