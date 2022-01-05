2022 Grammy Awards postponed amid Omicron surge

The Recording Academy announced Wednesday the 2022 Grammy Awards have been postponed due to a surge of COVID-19 cases in Los Angeles.

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony was scheduled to be held Jan. 31 at the newly named Crypto.com Arena, formerly known as STAPLES Center, in downtown Los Angeles.

The Recording Academy released the following statement:

After careful consideration and analysis with city and state officials, health and safety experts, the artist community and our many partners, the Recording Academy® and CBS have postponed the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards® Show. The health and safety of those in our music community, the live audience, and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly to produce our show remains our top priority. Given the uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant, holding the show on January 31 simply contains too many risks. We look forward to celebrating Music's Biggest Night® on a future date, which will be announced soon.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 14: (L-R) Billie Eilish and FINNEAS, winners of Record of the Year for 'Everything I Wanted' and Best Song Written For Visual Media for "No Time To Die", pose in the media room during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards

Ahead of the scheduled awards ceremony, rapper Drake withdrew from Grammy Awards consideration late last year after he was nominated for best rap performance and best rap album.

The 2021 Grammy Awards were held in New York City with strict coronavirus guidelines that included social distancing.

That night, Taylor Swift became the first female performer to win Album of the Year three times and Beyoncé became the most decorated woman in Grammy history.

Fan-favorite Billie Eilish also took home numerous awards, including Record of the Year.

