2022 Cascadia Cup: Festivities and events happening before the Sounders, Timbers rivalry match

The Seattle Sounders plan to unveil their CONCACAF Champion’s League Title banner this Saturday at Lumen Field, just hours before their arch rivals, the Portland Timbers, take the field to compete for the Cascadia Cup.

Saturday’s match will offer an abundance of events and activities prior to the monumental match, according to a press release from team officials.

On Saturday, July 9, there will be a number of festivities honoring two historic moments for the soccer club: becoming the first MLS team to win the CONCACAF Champions League in its current format, and the city of Seattle being selected as a host city for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Before scrolling through the list of activities, be aware that a large crowd is expected to attend.

Here's a list of everything happening before the game at Lumen Field on Saturday:

11 a.m.

From 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., fans can stop by Occidental Square Park for "SoundCheck". Sounders officials say this event offers a party atmosphere with music by local bands, Sounders DJs and SoundWave, family-friendly activities, chances to win Sounders prizes and more.

12:00 p.m.

The Lumen Field gates open to the public.

The first 33,000 fans will receive a limited-edition set of CONCACAF Champion's League pins.

The North Plaza will also be hosting activities for Alliance Members , Sounders season ticket holders. There will be an exclusive Member Beer Garden featuring lawn games, complimentary Champions' themed cotton candy and more. In order to enter, member will need to show their Pro Shop 2022 STM Discount Card from the Sounders FC App.

A variety of featured food trucks will be parked in the North Plaza. Saturday's food trucks include" Dat Creole Soul, serving Cajun cuisine; Ma & Pops, serving vegan, handcrafted ice pops inspired by Caribbean and Southern roots; and Macadons, serving their famous macaroons.

A Soccer Skee-Ball activity will be posted in the North Plaza.

Fans can play Soccer Billiards in the Northwest Marshalling and West Concourse of the stadium's North Plaza.

For fans that are 21 and up can participate in the Photo Mosaic Experience , a fun photo experience presented by Sounders Partner El Jimador.

All fans can snag a one-of-a-kind celebratory photo with the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League Trophy in the Summer With The Champs Photo Experience.

auctioning off 26 mounted and autographed prints from the 'Summer with the Champs' player photo shoot. Funds raised by the auction will go towards building 26 community playfields by 2026. Bidding for the prints is exclusively online. To see what they look like, click In the West Field Plaza, the RAVE Foundation will befrom the 'Summer with the Champs' player photo shoot. Funds raised by the auction will go towards building 26 community playfields by 2026. Bidding for the prints is exclusively online. To see what they look like, click here.

12:30 p.m.

The Emerald City Supporters' "March to the Match" will leave Occidental Square Park and head towards Lumen Field.

Western Washington Toyota Dealers will have a station near the northwest gates, and they will be handing out free clear bags to fans.

12:45 p.m.-1:00 p.m.

In the stadium's North Plaza, local hip-hop artist Travis Thompson will perform a pre-match concert. Thompson, from Burien, is a rapper who has performed alongside and released songs with notable hip-hop artists such as Macklemore, G-Eazy and Juicy J.

1:30 p.m.

Fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 1:30 p.m. to watch pre-match ceremonies, beginning with an exclusive performance by members of indie folk band The Head And The Heart.

Following the musical performance, fans in the stadium can join the traditional Boom, Boom, Clap display during team walk-outs.

The celebration culminates in the unveiling of the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League banner.

The National Anthem will be performed by Seattle musical artist, Shaina Shepherd and is followed by the club's "Scarves Up!" moment.

The Cascade Cup match kicks off.

TRAFFIC CONSIDERATIONS

Officials with the Sounders are urging fans to arrive early, since Saturday's events will likely draw in large crowds and create some traffic issues on the road.

SoundTransit Sounder train , which is running a special service. Details can be found Officials are recommending attendees use public transportation options, such as the, which is running a special service. Details can be found here.

The Washington Department of Transportation's ‘Revive I-5’ continues this weekend, which will reduce the southbound I-5 lanes from 10:00 p.m. on Friday through 5:00 a.m. on Monday.

For those traveling by bicycle, the Cascade Bicycle Club is offering a complimentary bike valet program this Saturday. Officials say bikes can be parked with the valet located on Occidental Avenue near the north parking lot of the stadium. This will be available starting two hours before kickoff, and bikes must be claimed no later than one hour after the final whistle.

You can catch match coverage on FOX 13 on July 9, starting at 8 a.m.