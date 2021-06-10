Washington State Fair returns to Puyallup this September

After being canceled last year because of COVID-19 concerns, the Washington State Fair returns to Puyallup in September of 2021.

Fair organizers said they made the decision to bring the full fair back this fall after Gov. Jay Inslee's announcement that Washington should fully reopen by June 30.

"Safety will remain a top priority for our guests, staff and vendors, and we will ensure those who join us, and those who work for us – feel secure in knowing we are doing our part in keeping the grounds clean, practicing regularly cleaning of high-touch areas, providing hand-washing and sanitizing regularly," organizers said in a statement. "Thanks to all guests who have supported our unique events over the past year. We’re excited to welcome you back in September."

This year's fair will take place from Sept. 3-26 at the Washington State Fairgrounds.

The fair, which is one of the larges in the world, has been around since 1900. More than a million people visit the fair, making it the largest attended event in Washington state.

The 2020 Washington State Fair was canceled because of coronavirus concerns, fair organizers announced last July.

