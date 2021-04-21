2021 Seafair Festival includes mix of live and virtual events

One of the biggest summer events in the northwest is returning this year after being canceled due to the pandemic.

The Seafair Festival will be back this year but it will look slightly different than in years before.

Most events will be held virtually, but there will be a few live events.

The Seafair Triathlon will be a combination of live and virtual participation, based upon the competitor’s comfort level. In an expanding footprint across the Puget Sound, the 2021 Seafair Triathlon will take place at Sammamish State Park.

Seattle Fleet Week starts Aug. 2. During the week-long nautical celebration, Seafair will host over 100 Fleet Week and Boeing Maritime activities online. From ship tours, interviews with Blue Angels pilots, and so much more, every fan will find something to enjoy. The online format allows visitors to explore places that would be off-limits or otherwise not accessible.

Seafair’s online activities will launch on Friday, June 18. Current ticket holders for Seafair’s 2021 events will be contacted regarding refunds and other options in the coming days.

"Seafair leadership recognizes the guidelines will not support events the scale of a city-wide festival. Open-air, large-scale community gatherings without designated access and reserved seating, unlike the Mariners and Sounders, have different challenges with social distancing requirements to follow in order to keep our attendees safe," the organization said.

Find more information on the events here.

