2021 Les Schwab FOX 13 Virtual Toy Drive

FOX 13 and Les Schwab Tire Centers are teaming up again for our 9th annual holiday toy drive, benefiting kids of all ages across Western Washington.

Offer a helping hand and bring some smiles to struggling families after this challenging year.

To make the biggest impact, we’ve set up multiple ways to give, virtually!

To donate to the 2021 Les Schwab FOX 13 Toy Drive:

DONATE money online: Click here to make a monetary donation

DONATE toys online: Click on our wishlist for younger kids with locally-owned Snapdoodle Toys & Games or through our Amazon wishlist specially curated for older kids and teens.

DONATE by calling on Dec. 1: And, all-day on Wednesday, December 1, FOX 13 will be dedicating our airwaves to the toy drive. FOX 13 News anchors, reporters, and staff, together with Les Schwab, will be answering your calls and taking your donations throughout the day. We’ll also share the meaningful work of the benefiting charities that provide a lifeline and sense of relief for families in your community. Help us reach our goal of $50,000 by calling 888-88-FOX13 (888-883-6913) to pledge your donation during our drive.

DONATE toys at Les Schwab: And, as always, you can donate toys in-person -- all 84 Western Washington Les Schwab Tire Centers are offering curbside, contactless donation drop-offs of new and unwrapped toys, between now and December 16th.

All donations will be distributed amongst these local nonprofit organizations:

Forgotten Children's Fund (King, Pierce and Lewis Counties)

Christmas House (Snohomish County)

Local chapters of Toys for Tots (Bellingham/Whatcom, Mason, Thurston and Island Counties)

Toys for Kids

Brigid Collins Family Support Center (Skagit County)

Kitsap Community Resources

The Northwest Division of The Salvation Army

The Nooksack Valley Food Bank Association

The magic of giving with Les Schwab and FOX 13!

