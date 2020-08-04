2020 Washington State Primary Election Results

Washington voters are narrowing down candidates for dozens of races in Tuesday’s “top two” primary, including the governor’s race and an open U.S. House seat.

Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee, who dropped a presidential bid last year, has drawn 35 opponents in his bid for a rare third term.

After Lt. Gov. Cyrus Habib, a Democrat, announced he was leaving to become a Jesuit priest, that race has drawn 11 candidates, including Democratic U.S. Rep. Denny Heck, who had previously announced he was retiring from Congress.

Watch live coverage on Q13 News at 8 & 9 p.m. on JOEtv (cable 10/ch. 22) and on Q13 News at 10 & 11 p.m. on Q13 FOX. Watch our 24/7 live stream here.

App Users: Click here to view results