2020 Les Schwab Q13 FOX Virtual Toy Drive

For the 8th year, Q13 FOX and Les Schwab are teaming up for a holiday toy drive to benefit families in need across Western Washington.

With COVID-19 continuing to impact our daily lives and thousands of families facing uncertainty, the need this year is even greater.

For 2020, all 84 Western Washington Les Schwab Tire Centers are offering curbside, contactless donation drop-offs of new and unwrapped toys. We’re also expanding our efforts and will be dedicating our airwaves on Wednesday, December 9 to a virtual toy drive.

All-day, Q13 FOX will be sharing stories of the work charities in your region are doing to create a joyful holiday for tens of thousands of kids. Q13 News anchors, reporters, and staff, together with Les Schwab, will be answering your calls and taking your donations throughout the day.

To donate to the 2020 Les Schwab Q13 FOX Toy Drive:

All donations, whether physical toys or monetary, will be distributed amongst charities in your communities:

Forgotten Children's Fund (King and Lewis Counties),

local chapters of Toys for Tots (Bellingham/Whatcom, Mason, Thurston and Pierce Counties),

Christmas House (Snohomish County),

The Northwest Division of The Salvation Army,

Brigid Collins Family Support Center (Skagit County),

Kitsap Community Resources, and

The Nooksack Valley Food Bank Association.

The magic of giving with Les Schwab and Q13 FOX!