20,000 chairs placed outside White House to honor Americans killed by COVID-19

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Updated 58 mins ago
Coronavirus
20,000 chairs placed outside of White House in honor of Americans killed by the coronavirus

20,000 chairs were placed outside of the White House Sunday to honor the number of Americans who have died from the coronavirus. (Bond Events via Storyful)

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC / STORYFUL) - The White House South Lawn was lined with 20,000 chairs Sunday, each representing 10 Americans killed by the coronavirus, in a solemn reminder of those who have lost their lives amid the pandemic. 

“We are honored to have worked with COVID Survivors for Change to produce the first National COVID-19 Remembrance Day,” Washington-based events company, Bond Events, wrote on Instagram.

The novel coronavirus has largely defined American life since it arrived in late winter – shuttering businesses, forcing people to self-isolate, and compelling them to wear masks when they do go out into the public.

“The purpose of this event is to honor those who have lost their lives to COVID-19, honor frontline and essential workers, and demand that elected officials do more to develop a plan for safety and recovery” they added.