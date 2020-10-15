200 animals rescued from West Seattle home in cruelty investigation

article

One person is in custody after authorities found more than 200 animals in a home in West Seattle.

Dogs, rabbits, guinea pigs and chinchillas were seized as the search warrant was served by Seattle police. The animals are being moved to the city's animal shelter for evaluation and care.

An unknown number of dead animals were also found inside a second home on the property.

Seattle Animals Shelter Director Ann Graves described the scene in the homes as one of the most severe cases of animal neglect and cruelty she has seen in her 20-year career.

First-degree animal cruelty is punishable by five years in prison, a $10,000 fine or both.