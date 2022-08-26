20-year-old accused of shooting, killing mother's boyfriend during alleged 'domestic violence dispute'

A 20-year-old has been arrested for allegedly shooting and killing her mother's boyfriend in Anacortes.

Police said the shooting reportedly occurred on Aug. 25 at a home in the 800 block of 30th Street. Officers say it stemmed from a domestic-violence incident involving the woman's 43-year-old mother and the mother's boyfriend.

The circumstances of the incident are unknown.

The mother's boyfriend was sent to Island Health where he died from his injuries. The woman's mother was not injured in the shooting.

The woman was booked into Skagit County Jail and is being held on investigation of first-degree murder.

The incident is still under investigation.

FOX 13 News will have updates as they become available.