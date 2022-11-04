20 arrested after Indiana child sex sting operation

Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
from FRI 5:00 PM PDT until SAT 11:00 AM PDT, Wenatchee Area
25
High Wind Warning
until FRI 11:00 PM PDT, Willapa Hills
High Wind Warning
from FRI 8:00 PM PDT until SAT 2:00 AM PDT, Everett and vicinity, Admiralty Inlet Area
River Flood Warning
from FRI 5:31 PM PDT until SAT 2:02 PM PDT, Whitman County
Flood Warning
from FRI 9:29 AM PDT until SUN 4:00 AM PST, Walla Walla County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 8:00 AM PDT, Wahkiakum County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 3:23 PM PDT until SAT 5:55 PM PDT, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 4:31 PM PDT until SAT 7:16 PM PDT, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 4:24 PM PDT until SAT 8:47 AM PDT, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 4:04 PM PDT until SAT 2:14 PM PDT, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 2:38 PM PDT until SAT 10:18 AM PDT, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 4:52 PM PDT until FRI 11:19 PM PDT, Pacific County, Wahkiakum County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 6:32 PM PDT until SUN 2:35 AM PST, Mason County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 8:39 PM PDT until SAT 8:59 PM PDT, Lewis County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 4:35 PM PDT until SAT 5:21 PM PDT, King County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 1:03 PM PDT until SAT 9:46 AM PDT, King County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 7:47 PM PDT until SUN 7:46 AM PST, King County
Winter Weather Advisory
from SAT 11:00 PM PDT until SUN 10:00 PM PST, Wenatchee Area
Wind Advisory
until FRI 11:00 PM PDT, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Flood Watch
from FRI 3:46 PM PDT until SAT 11:00 AM PDT, Willapa Hills, South Washington Coast, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Flash Flood Watch
until SAT 2:00 AM PDT, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes
Winter Weather Advisory
from SAT 11:00 PM PDT until SUN 4:00 PM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
Wind Advisory
from FRI 11:00 AM PDT until FRI 11:00 PM PDT, Seattle and vicinity, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Southwest Interior
Flood Advisory
from FRI 12:02 PM PDT until FRI 10:00 PM PDT, Clark County, Cowlitz County, Pacific County, Skamania County, Wahkiakum County
Flood Watch
until SAT 5:00 PM PDT, Clallam County, Grays Harbor County, Jefferson County, King County, Lewis County, Mason County, Pierce County, Skagit County, Snohomish County, Thurston County, Whatcom County

20 arrested after Indiana child sex sting operation

By Catherine Stoddard
Published 
Updated 4:46PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX TV Digital Team
Perverts article

FILE - Twenty individuals arrested out of Indiana after a child sex sting operation conducted by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and the City of Franklin Police Department. (Franklin Police Department)

Police arrested 20 individuals after conducting a dayslong child sex sting operation in Indiana.

The Johnson County Sheriff's Office in conjunction with the City of Franklin Police Department executed the sting operation between Nov. 1 and Nov. 3, according to a Facebook post published by the police department. 

During the operation, officers posed as underage children online and agreed to meet with the potential offenders at a specified location. The individuals believed they would be partaking in a sexual encounter with a minor, according to investigators.  

Some individuals traveled from different states to meet with the supposed minors and some even brought items ranging from alcoholic beverages to drugs to firearms, police said.  

"We will never know the true extent or impact these investigations have on the safety of our children. Knowingly meeting with a minor and wanting to take that minor away from their home travel miles away scares all of us. Will we ever truly know what the suspect’s true intentions were?" the Facebook post read.  

More than half of the 20 people who were arrested as a result of this operation have bonded out, police said. The rest remain in jail.

Between Dec. 2020 and Nov. 2022, Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and Franklin Police Department have successfully run four sex sting operations which have resulted in a total of 49 arrests. 

"We want parents to be very diligent in knowing what their children are doing and who they are speaking with on the internet. The number of online apps and what can be discussed is very alarming. Almost everyone carries a smartphone which makes it so easy to access these sites," the post read. 

Those who were arrested include:

  • Mark Alan Adams, 59, of Cross Plains
  • Jeffrey Dylan Alford, 26, or Greenwood
  • Philip Michael Buhrke, 26, of Indianapolis
  • Ryan Alan Browning, 34, of Harts, W.Va.
  • Samuel Ernestro Severino Cabrera, 24, of Indianapolis
  • Brallan Campos-Acevedo, 22, of Indianapolis
  • Jonathan Tyler Evans, 36, of Pisgah, Ala.
  • Calvin Michael Farris, 37, of Richland, Wash.
  • Jeffrey A. Hance, 64, of Mooresville
  • Zacariah Ray Hart, 43, of Indianapolis
  • Nicholas T. Hubbard, 23, of Indianapolis
  • Eric N. Johnson, 38, of Noblesville
  • Thiang Za Lian, 21, of Indianapolis
  • James T. Miller, 28, of Indianapolis
  • Max Joseph Miller, 25, of Indianapolis
  • Jonathan D. Morales, 31, of Indianapolis
  • Jered S. Morgan, 22, of Monrovia
  • Helly Cananl Sang, 21, of Indianapolis
  • Za Thio, 36, of Indianapolis
  • Christopher Greg Wilson, 37, of Columbus

This story was reported from Los Angeles. 