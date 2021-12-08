2-year-old, teenager injured in overnight shooting in Tukwila

A toddler and a teenager were hurt in an overnight shooting in Tukwila.

Authorities said the two-year-old was in critical condition and the 17-year-old in serious condition.

Police said the shooting was reported just after 1:00 a.m. on Tukwila International Blvd and S. 144th St.

When officers arrived at the scene, they didn't find any victims. They later showed up at Highline Hospital and were then taken to Seattle's Harborview Medical Center.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting. The Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call 206-241-2121 or email tips@tukwila.gov.

Communities in south King County are calling for action to address the increasing gun violence. Members of the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office will soon meet with mayors from multiple south side cities to start a safety plan.

"We all have the same concerns of how do we address this? And how do we help people before they become victims or involved in gun violence?," said Casey McNerthney, spokesperson for the prosecutor’s office.

McNerthney said during the upcoming meeting, the prosecutor’s office will share data collected from shootings this year.

"The more we can get that data and analyze that, we can make informed decisions. We also share it with law enforcement who collect that data and community groups to try to say what trends are we seeing and how can we address it," said McNerthney.

He explained the prosecutor’s office charges about 30 cases daily countywide, including shootings, drug deals, sexual assaults and other violent crimes. McNerthney said roughly half of those cases are from south King County. Notes from those cases will also be discussed in the meeting.

"Showing that, I think, will help too. And just having those conversations to realize that we really are on the same page that we want to get this violence curbed," said McNerthney.

He mentioned the meeting is planned for December 15.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.

Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news:

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram