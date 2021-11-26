2-year-old Tacoma boy dies after getting hit by car on Thanksgiving

A 2-year-old died of his injuries on Friday after getting hit by a car on Thanksgiving.

According to Tacoma Police, the 2-year-old ran out between two cars around 5:40 p.m. on Thursday and was hit.

The driver stayed on scene and a preliminary investigation says that the driver was not intoxicated.

There are no charges pending against the driver.

The accident occurred at an apartment complex in the 2000 block of E. 56th Street.

