2-year-old shot in hand when suspects tried to rob group filming music video: police

Police say a two-year-old was shot in the hand when suspects tried to rob a group that was filming a music video late Tuesday in Tacoma.

According to Tacoma Police, officers were called around 11:20 p.m. to the report of shots fired near S. 8th St. and S. M St.

When officers arrived, a woman who was holding her daughter said the girl had been shot in the finger.

The 2-year-old was taken with non life-threatening injuries to a nearby hospital.

Police said witnesses told them that they were shooting a music video when suspects drove up and tried to rob them. The victims said they ran into a home as multiple shots were fired at them.

No further details have been released.