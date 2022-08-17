Expand / Collapse search
2-year-old shot in hand when suspects tried to rob group filming music video: police

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Tacoma
FOX 13 Seattle

Tacoma Police Chief announces crime reduction plan

Tacoma's new police chief met with city leaders to share his plan to reduce crime.

TACOMA, Wash. - Police say a two-year-old was shot in the hand when suspects tried to rob a group that was filming a music video late Tuesday in Tacoma.

According to Tacoma Police, officers were called around 11:20 p.m. to the report of shots fired near S. 8th St. and S. M St.

When officers arrived, a woman who was holding her daughter said the girl had been shot in the finger.

The 2-year-old was taken with non life-threatening injuries to a nearby hospital.

Police said witnesses told them that they were shooting a music video when suspects drove up and tried to rob them. The victims said they ran into a home as multiple shots were fired at them.

Engaging with youth in Tacoma could help build positive connections, increase safety
article

Engaging with youth in Tacoma could help build positive connections, increase safety

As gun violence increases at a concerning rate in Tacoma, more children are at the center of those crimes. In one case, two teenagers were charged as adults for the death of a 14-year-old girl who was shot in July.

No further details have been released.