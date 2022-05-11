2-year-old hurt after he was hit by car in Seattle

A 2-year-old boy was hurt Tuesday after he was hit by a car in Seattle.

Seattle fire officials said crews responded after reports of a collision involving a car and pedestrian near Yesler Way and 21st Street.

The Seattle Fire Department told FOX 13 that the child was taken to Harborview Medical Center.