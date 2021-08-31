2 workers hurt when crane collapses onto house in Issaquah

article

Two workers were hurt Tuesday morning when a crane collapsed onto a home in Western Washington.

According to Eastside Fire & Rescue, the crane fell onto the house on SW Edgewood Court in Issaquah.

Nobody was inside the home at the time, but two workers were hurt. The extent of their injuries was unknown.

Photos and video from the scene showed the crane resting on the house and the truck standing up vertically.

Photo credit: Eastside Fire & Rescue

Photo credit: Eastside Fire & Rescue

No further details have been released.

Q13 News has a crew at the scene gathering more information.

