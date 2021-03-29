2 women shot near Seattle's Judkins Park

Seattle Police are investigating a shooting after two victims showed up at Harborview Medical Center with injuries.

Police say the shooting occurred around 8:30 p.m. in the 2200 block of S. Norman Street, near Judkins Park.

The Seattle Fire Department says the two victims were women, between the ages of 20 and 30 years old. One is in stable condition and the other is in critical condition.

No suspects have been arrested.

This is a developing story.

