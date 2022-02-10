2 Whatcom County deputies shot while responding to 'incident' between neighbors

article

Two Whatcom County deputies were shot while responding to an ‘incident’ between neighbors near Maple Valley, according to Washington State Patrol.

Trooper Jacob Kennett tweeted that the shooting occurred around 6 p.m. near Peaceful Valley and SR 547. According to the Whatcom County Sheriff's Office, the deputies were responding to two men who were shooting at each other.

When deputies arrived, they tried to talk to both men to de-escalate the situation, but they were shot by one man who had a shotgun, according to the sheriff's office.

Both deputies were taken to a nearby hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

FOX 13 has a crew en route to the scene.

Neighbors are asked to avoid the area, if possible.

This is a developing story.

FOX 13 will have updates as they become available.

