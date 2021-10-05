2 teens shot in Lakewood, one with critical injuries
LAKEWOOD, Wash. - Two teens were shot just before 6 p.m. in Lakewood on Tuesday, according to police.
Police say a man pulled up in his car, got out of the vehicle and fired multiple shots into an apartment at the Southern Pines Apartments complex.
A 14-year-old boy who was standing in the doorway was hit multiple times. He is in critical condition, according to police.
A 17-year-old girl was also hit, but the bullet grazed her. She has non-life-threatening injuries.
It's unclear what led up to the shooting or if the teens were targeted.
The suspect fled after opening fire.
This is a developing story.
