Expand / Collapse search

2 teens shot after an overnight brawl in Northwest Spokane

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
News
FOX 13 Seattle
article

Police tape found in the Dwight Merkel Sports Complex parking lot hours after the shooting. (Courtesy: @JennyPowerTV)

SPOKANE, Wash. - Two teenagers were shot after a large fight broke out at a popular sports complex in Northwest Spokane early Wednesday morning.

According to the Spokane Police Department (SPD), at around 12:45 a.m., officers responded to the Dwight Merkel Sports Complex at 5701 N. Assembly St. after receiving a 911 call about a large fight that led to a shooting.

When officers showed up to the scene, they say they found two boys, a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old, with gunshot wounds. Officers immediately treated the teens until the fire department and a medical team took them to a local hospital. Officials say their injuries are not life-threatening. 

SPD says they are in the early stages of their investigation, and do not have any information on a suspect at this time.

RELATED: 8 injured in shooting outside Tacoma party

RELATED: Authorities investigate scene of a shooting in North Marysville

Officers are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or have any helpful information to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233 and reference case number 2022-20110525. 

This is a developing story.