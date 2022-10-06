2 teens injured in Pioneer Square shooting

Seattle police are investigating after two teens were injured in a shooting overnight in the Pioneer Square neighborhood.

At about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 200 block of Yesler Way.

When police arrived at the scene, they found an 18-year-old man and 13-year-old boy with gunshot wounds to the leg. They were taken to Harborview Medical Center.

Police did not release any suspect information.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Seattle Police Department's violent crimes tip line at 206-233-5000.