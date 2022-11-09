2 teens held in connection to deadly shooting at Seattle school

Two teens are being held in connection to a deadly shooting at Ingraham High School in Seattle on Tuesday. According to King County Prosecutors, the suspected shooter was a 14-year-old boy.

Just before 10 a.m. on Nov. 8, Seattle Police responded to Ingraham High School on N. 135th Street for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they immediately entered the school and found a student with a gunshot wound.

That student was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, but later died.

A suspect tried to escape on a King County Metro bus but was taken into custody shortly after the shooting.

Seattle Police arrested the 14-year-old suspect, and also arrested a 15-year-old believed to have been connected to the shooting.

Police have not released any motive for the shooting.

The 14-year-old suspected shooter is facing charges of first-degree murder (premeditated), second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a dangerous weapon at a school facility.

According to prosecutors, the 15-year-old suspect was allegedly with the 14-year-old at the time of the shooting. The possible handgun used in the shooting was found in the 15-year-old's backpack.

The 15-year-old could is being held for second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and first-degree rendering criminal assistance.

Prosecutors say there have been no previous cases brought to their office for both teens.

A charging decision is expected on Monday, Nov. 14.