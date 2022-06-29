2 teens charged in alleged drive-by shootings, 1 accused of shooting at deputy

Two teens have been charged for their role in suspected drive-by shootings—including a 17-year-old boy accused of shooting two handguns at a deputy until they were empty.

King County prosecutors have charged 17-year-old Evan Thanh Nguyen as an adult with first-degree assault with a firearm and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Prosecutors say they received multiple reports on June 23 and June 24 of young men in a silver-green Honda firing shots at other drivers in Burien and South Seattle. One victim suffered a gunshot wound to the leg.

In the early morning hours of June 25, a deputy spotted the Honda and began a pursuit. According to the charging documents, the pursuit continued for seven miles until the deputy heard gunfire from the vehicle. Nguyen was in the front passenger seat.

Prosecutors say he fired two handguns at a King County Sheriff's deputy's vehicle, shooting until both guns were empty. The Honda then collided with another deputy's vehicle, and three teens ran off. Prosecutors say Nguyen was found hiding with two 9mm "ghost guns" at his feet. Along with the charges, a $500,000 warrant has been issued by the court for his arrest. He has a pending unlawful possession of a firearm case from 2021. His next court date is July 13th.

The 15-year-old who was driving the car has been charged with second-degree assault and attempting to elude. He remains held at juvenile detention, and his next court date is June 30.

There was another teen in the car when stopped by police, but that teen was not arrested and a criminal case for that teen was not referred to prosecutors by police investigators.