2 teen girls arrested for alleged armed carjacking incident in Tacoma

The Pierce County Sheriff's Department has arrested two teens they say were involved in an armed carjacking incident in Tacoma on Wednesday.

According to deputies, a 15-year-old and 17-year-old girl stole a vehicle from an apartment complex in the 17400 block of 44th Avenue East.

Deputies pursued the car into Lakewood before it stopped at Clover Park High School. The 17-year-old got out of the stolen vehicle and ran into the high school, according to deputies.

She was taken into custody inside the school, and deputies found a gun she had concealed on her.

The school was on lockdown during the incident. Deputies say there is no ongoing public safety concerns.

Both girls are in custody.

It's unclear if they knew the person whose car they allegedly stole, or if they had any connections to the high school itself.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it is released.

