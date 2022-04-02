2 suspects in custody after Tukwila freeway shooting

article

Two people have been taken into custody following a shooting on northbound I-5 near I-405 in Tukwila.

Minimal information has been made available, but Washington State Patrol told FOX 13 that three cars were involved in some kind of crash and that there was a shooting involved.

It's unclear if shots were fired after the crash or if the shooting caused the crash.

A backpack with firearms, including two rifles and a handgun, were recovered at the scene.

At least one person was taken to Harborview Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. WSP says the person was shot in the forearm.

Two people were taken into custody and WSP said there are no outstanding suspects.

This is a developing story.

FOX 13 will have updates as they become available.

