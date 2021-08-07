2 suspects arrested for investigation of murder in baby's February death in Redmond

Redmond Police arrested two people for investigation of murder in the case of a 10-week-old baby's death back in February.

Initially, the infant's death was deemed "suspicious," but the King County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed in June that the child died as a result of a homicide.

Police said the baby’s mother, who was a juvenile at the time, left the infant with the two suspects at an apartment in the 18300 block of NE 98th Way to travel out of state. One of the adults in the home called 911 the morning of Feb. 17 to report that infant was unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Aug. 6, police said they arrested two people and booked them into King County Jail for investigation of 2nd degree murder.

"The death of an infant child impacts everyone in our community," said Redmond Police Chief Darrell Lowe. "I’m proud of our officers and detectives who worked on this difficult case as we seek to provide justice for Jazon and his family."

RELATED: Mother speaks out after her baby's death was ruled a homicide

Kamaria Weston, Jazon's mother, spoke to Q13 News back in June. She said Jazon was with her 20-year-old friend and the friend’s 24-year-old boyfriend for three days. Everything seemed to be going well.

"I talked to them literally every day multiple times a day," she explained.

But then her friend suddenly stopped answering her. Later that same morning, Weston heard news that a baby had been found dead in her friend’s Redmond apartment complex.

"At first I’m like, ‘There’s no way it’s my baby.’"

But she was still terrified and growing alarmed because this was the same morning her friend wasn’t answering. "I called them both over 100 times," Weston said.

Neither her friend nor the friend’s boyfriend answered her. Then came the call that changed everything. Detectives told her Jazon was gone.

Weston said she has still never heard from the couple and that her friend blocked her number. Redmond Police said there are two suspects but no arrests have been made.

"I want to hurt her myself, but I can’t. I just want them to be locked up."

"For the longest time, I didn’t believe it until I saw him face-to-face, like ‘oh my gosh, he’s really gone.’"

Weston said she got to see her baby one last time before his cremation.

"I couldn’t really walk into the room at all. I had to be held just to be in there…I’m just happy I did get to see him and say goodbye."

Formal charges will be handled by the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.

WATCH LIVE: Q13 News

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: Q13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram