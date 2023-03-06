Expand / Collapse search

2 suspects arrested near Southcenter Mall for armed carjacking

By FOX 13 News Staff
Tukwila
Photo from Tukwila PD

TUKWILA, Wash. - Two men were arrested in Tukwila on Monday afternoon for an alleged carjacking.

Police responded to a call reporting a vehicle found, unoccupied. Officers determined the vehicle was stolen. 

When they were able to determine who was responsible, they located the suspects nearby. They then ran off from police and a brief foot chase ensued. 

Both men were eventually taken into custody on Strander Boulevard, which is parallel to the Southcenter Mall. 

It appears the car was stolen in a different city and driven to Tukwila. Police did not specify where the car was stolen from. 

This is a developing story.

FOX 13 will have information as it becomes available. 