2 suspects arrested near Southcenter Mall for armed carjacking
TUKWILA, Wash. - Two men were arrested in Tukwila on Monday afternoon for an alleged carjacking.
Police responded to a call reporting a vehicle found, unoccupied. Officers determined the vehicle was stolen.
When they were able to determine who was responsible, they located the suspects nearby. They then ran off from police and a brief foot chase ensued.
Both men were eventually taken into custody on Strander Boulevard, which is parallel to the Southcenter Mall.
It appears the car was stolen in a different city and driven to Tukwila. Police did not specify where the car was stolen from.
This is a developing story.
FOX 13 will have information as it becomes available.