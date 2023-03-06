2 suspects arrested near Southcenter Mall for armed carjacking

article

Two men were arrested in Tukwila on Monday afternoon for an alleged carjacking.

Police responded to a call reporting a vehicle found, unoccupied. Officers determined the vehicle was stolen.

When they were able to determine who was responsible, they located the suspects nearby. They then ran off from police and a brief foot chase ensued.

Both men were eventually taken into custody on Strander Boulevard, which is parallel to the Southcenter Mall.

It appears the car was stolen in a different city and driven to Tukwila. Police did not specify where the car was stolen from.

This is a developing story.

