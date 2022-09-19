2 students shot in drive-by after Renton homecoming dance

Police are looking to identify a suspect after two Renton High School students were shot in a drive-by while gathering at a park after a homecoming dance.

Renton Police received several 911 calls around 9:53 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17 for reports of a shooting at Kennydale Beach.

When officers arrived, they found a 16-year-old and 18-year-old with non-life-threatening injuries. Both were taken to nearby hospitals where they were treated and released, according to the district.

In a letter to parents, the district said, in part: "Naturally, this incident is a cause of concern for students, families and staff. We have additional counseling available on Monday as students return to school."

The teens reported that a silver car was driving by on the adjacent Burnett Ave. N and the passenger fired about five shots at them from inside the car.

It's unclear what motivated the shooting. Police do not have a suspect description or any other identifying information about the car.

Police are asking that if you have any information regarding this case, please call 911 or email the Crime Tips hotline at crimetips@rentonwa.gov and reference Case #22-9617.