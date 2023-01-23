2 shot in parking lot of high school in Tacoma

Tacoma police are investigating a shooting that left two people in the hospital Sunday night.

Police told FOX 13 that at about 9:30 p.m., two males showed up at Lakewood Hospital after being shot at the parking lot at Mount Tahoma High School, located on 4634 South 74th Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, they were unable to find evidence of a shooting at the school's parking lot.

It's unknown what led up to the shooting and police do not have any suspect information as of Monday morning.

The conditions of the two are unknown.