2 seriously injured in suspected DUI crash near Kittitas

A 16-year-old girl is in the hospital with serious injuries after a head-on collision near Kittitas.

According to the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office, 57-year-old Richard Harding was driving eastbound on Vantage Highway around 7 p.m. Saturday. Authorities say Harding drifted over the centerline and crashed head-on into a pickup truck driven by a 16-year-old girl.

Harding’s SUV spun and hit another car, driven by another 16-year-old girl.

Both Harding’s car and the pickup truck were severely damaged in the crash, and the first girl suffered multiple compound leg fractures.

Deputies applied a tourniquet to slow the girl’s bleeding before medical crews arrived.

Harding had to be airlifted to the hospital for treatment.

Deputies suspect Harding might have been intoxicated, and issued a warrant for his blood sample. Authorities say he could face felony vehicular assault charges if a lab analysis confirms he was under the influence.

The 16-year-old girl is expected to recover at the hospital, but authorities say "it will be a long process."