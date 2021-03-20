2 seriously injured in 3-vehicle Bellevue crash

article

Two people are seriously injured after a DUI crash in Bellevue Saturday morning.

The crash happened on Coal Creek Pkwy, between SE 60th St. and Forest Drive in the Newcastle neighborhood near The Golf Club of Newcastle. Bellevue Police responded around 11:30 a.m. and said three vehicles were involved in the crash; two passengers had to be extricated. Two people involved were seriously injured and taken to a local hospital.

No information has been released yet on the causing driver or the identity of the people involved.

This is a developing story and will be updated.