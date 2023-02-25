2 sent to the hospital after house fire in Lakewood

Crews are investigating a house fire in Lakewood that injured two people on Saturday.

According to West Pierce Fire and Rescue (WPFR), firefighters responded to a house fire near the corner of 120th St. SW and Woodbine Ln. SW at around 4:00 a.m.

West Pierce Fire and Rescue

When crews arrived, the house was fully engulfed in flames, with fire spreading toward the home’s carport.

Officials say there were a total of seven people in the house. Two adults were injured and taken to Harborview Medical Center. Both suffered second and third-degree burns. Their current conditions are unknown.

The Red Cross will be assisting those who were impacted by the fire, and investigators will remain on scene to determine a cause.

This is a developing story.