2 Seattle Starbucks locations pushing to unionize

A rally was held in front of the Starbucks Seattle headquarters on Tuesday as two locations in the city pushed to unionize.

Workers at the 5th Avenue and Pike Street and the Westlake drive-thru locations came together to demand the change. A third store on Broadway and Denny Way began a similar push in December.

Forming a union would allow workers to barter for better wages and working conditions.

The move comes after two stores in Buffalo, New York voted to unionize, making them the first stores to unionize in the company's 50-year history.

RELATED: Starbucks fights expanding unionization effort at its stores

Starbucks said its 8,000 company-owned U.S. stores function best when it has flexibility and can work directly with employees.

A spokesperson for Starbucks denies claims that the company is having anti-union meetings. He said the company is holding option meetings with partners who have questions about the unionizing process and to answer questions about the benefits Starbucks currently offers its partners.

At the rally, Seattle Councilwoman Kshama Sawant announced a resolution in support of local Starbucks workers.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Advertisement



