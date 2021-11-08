2 runners stop to help fellow runner over NYC Marathon finish line

Two runners in the 2021 New York City Marathon on November 7 helped a fellow participant who fell over just shy of the course’s end finish the run.

A video by andieekent captured the heartfelt moment. Two men can be seen holding the runner up by his arms as they move toward the finish line of the 50th running of the famous road race.

"A runner fell to the ground less than 200m from the finish line," andieekent wrote on TikTok. "Two complete strangers picked him up [and] made sure he crossed the finish line."

Event organizers said 33,000 participants would traverse the five boroughs of New York City, starting in Staten Island and ending in Manhattan’s Central Park.

Peres Jepchirchir and Albert Korir, both Kenyan, won the Women’s and Men’s Professional Open Divisions, respectively.

Madison de Rozario of Australia and Marcel Hug of Switzerland each took gold in the Women’s and Men’s Professional Wheelchair Division.

The second oldest of the world’s marathon majors returned after canceling in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The field was shrunk by about 40% this year to help keep runners distanced, and participants had to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours of race day.

Storyful contributed to this report.