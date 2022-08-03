2 rescued from sinking boat by WA State Ferries crew members

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (Washington State Ferries // Mark Mason)

Washington State Ferries crew members rescued two people from a sinking boat Wednesday morning.

According to WSF, a boat ran aground in Wasp Passage—located between Crane Island and Shaw Island—and right on a state ferry route. The boat started sinking, but the M/V Tillikum happened to be nearby.

Tillikum crew members got into a rescue boat and drove out to the stranded boaters.

WSF says their members are trained for emergency situations like these.