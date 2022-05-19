2 rescued during hours-long standoff in Duvall, suspect in custody

Two people were safely rescued from a home in Duvall where a family member barricaded himself inside with the pair.

Around 3:45 p.m., King County Sheriff's deputies were called to the 20200 block of Mountain View Road NE near Duvall for reports of a domestic disturbance and shots fired.

After nearly six hours, a suspect was taken into custody. Throughout the standoff, law enforcement told FOX 13 that they heard multiple gunshots being fired.

Multiple law enforcement agencies, along with the SWAT team, responded to the home.

The home is located in a rural area and there are not other homes in an immediate radius.

It's unclear if the man will be charged.

This is a developing story.

FOX 13 will have updates as they become available.