2 police officers hurt after pursuit in Bothell, authorities say

At least two police officers were hurt after a pursuit late Monday in Bothell.

According to the Bothell Fire Department, the officers were injured after some sort of pursuit. It was not immediately known what led to the pursuit.

One of the officers was taken to Seattle's Harborview Medical Center where that person was listed in satisfactory condition at 11:00 p.m., according to a hospital spokesperson. The extent of the second officer's injuries was not known.

Bothell police release a suspect description shortly after midnight Tuesday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.