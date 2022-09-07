Auburn Police: Suspect in custody after shooting 2 people during argument

A suspect was taken into custody after allegedly shooting two people during an argument in Auburn on Wednesday afternoon.

Around 2:23 p.m., Auburn Police responded to reports of shots fired in the 1600 block of 22nd Way NE, near Dykstra Park.

Police say before the shooting, the suspect came outside of a home and started arguing with multiple people. Shots were fired and the suspect fled, police said.

Two people were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds. Their conditions are unknown.

The suspect was later taken into custody.

Police have not said if the suspect knew the victims.

It's unclear what the suspect will be charged with.

This is a developing story.

FOX 13 will have updates as they become available.