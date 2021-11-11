2 people shot in Seattle Thursday night

article

Two people were shot in south Seattle late Thursday night.

Seattle police say the two were taken to Harborview Medical Center in a personal vehicle around 10 p.m.

Police have gone to the hospital and the possible shooting scene on Beacon Avenue South to investigate.

No word on the condition of the victims or what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story.

FOX 13 News will have updates as it becomes available.

