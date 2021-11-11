Expand / Collapse search
2 people shot in Seattle Thursday night

Published 
Seattle
FOX 13 Seattle
article

SEATTLE - Two people were shot in south Seattle late Thursday night. 

Seattle police say the two were taken to Harborview Medical Center in a personal vehicle around 10 p.m. 

Police have gone to the hospital and the possible shooting scene on Beacon Avenue South to investigate.

No word on the condition of the victims or what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story.

FOX 13 News will have updates as it becomes available. 

